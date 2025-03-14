Playboi Carti Finally Drops “I AM MUSIC” Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Future & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti ignited online frenzy after an unexpected delay of his new album before surprising listeners with an early morning drop.

Playboi Carti has finally delivered his long-awaited album, I AM MUSIC, after leaving thousands of listeners stranded without their promised midnight jam session.

The Atlanta-born Hip-Hop star had promised to drop the 30-track album at midnight EST on Friday (March 14). However, Carti pushed the launch back to 3 A.M. due to last-minute clearance issues.

But fans found silence, disappointment, and unanswered questions about the album’s whereabouts when the clock struck three.

Social media quickly erupted into chaos, propelling Carti to the number one trending spot on X (Twitter). Frustrated listeners voiced their annoyance online, while others clung hopefully to the rapper’s cryptic billboard teasers from recent weeks.

Carti eventually emerged online amid the confusion, attempting to soothe anxious followers. He shared the official tracklist on social media and confirmed a high-profile collaboration.

The mysterious blacked-out name he’d teased was Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar, featured on the track “Good Credit.”

Playboi Carti finally delivered the goods on Friday morning, dropping an album packed with star-studded features.

Alongside Kendrick Lamar, the project boasts collaborations with Hip-Hop royalty Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Ty Dolla $ign and Skepta. Check it out at the end of the page.

The buildup to I AM MUSIC had steadily intensified since Playboi Carti’s first album teaser in December 2023. The rapper further whetted appetites by previewing fresh tracks at Rolling Loud Miami in December 2024.

He also confirmed plans to debut the entire album live at Rolling Loud 2025, followed by a blockbuster tour alongside pop megastar The Weeknd.