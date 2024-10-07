Kanye West “Headed For Divorce” From Bianca Censori

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sources say the embattled rapper/producer has been telling people he wants to move to Tokyo and divorce the Aussie.

Kanye West is reportedly close to his second divorce. According to TMZ, the couple has “hit a rough patch” after nearly two years of marriage. The couple has admitted to friends they split up a few weeks ago, and Censori has been aback in her home country of Australia staying with family.

Sources say West has been telling people he wants to move to Tokyo and divorce Censori. They were last photographed together on September 20, a strange occurrence considering they are usually inseparable.

Kanye West married Bianca Censori in December 2022 after securing a “confidential” marriage license. Their union follows West’s highly publicized divorce from Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian.

The couple’s marriage, while relatively private, has been marked by their travels, including a controversial trip to Italy in 2023, where some of their public behavior and fashion choices stirred controversy in the conservative nation. Censori consistently drew criticism for her risqué outfits, which involved very little clothing.

Kanye West’s divorce from Kardashian marked the end of one of the most high-profile marriages in modern celebrity culture. The couple, who married in 2014, spent nearly seven years together before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

Throughout their relationship, they produced four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—while building an empire that intertwined their personal lives with business ventures and media influence. Despite their initial displays of unity, their marriage faced mounting struggles, particularly around West’s mental health battles, erratic public behavior and differences in their lifestyle choices.

The divorce was finalized in November 2022, with the former couple agreeing to joint custody of their children.