Kanye West Heading To South Africa As World Tour Continues

Ye announced a one-night South Africa concert at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park on Dec 13, 2025, sparking excitement and skepticism online.

Kanye West, now performing under the name Ye, is bringing his globe-spanning tour to South Africa with a one-night-only concert set for December 13, 2025, at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

The stadium, which accommodates over 62,000 people, will host Ye’s only scheduled performance on the African continent next year. The announcement, made through Ye’s official X account, drew immediate attention online and attracted a mix of excitement and skepticism.

Ticket registration will open September 23 via Ticketpro.co.za, though early technical issues delayed the original rollout. The event is being coordinated by the Monyake Group and Ellis Park Stadium, but concerns have surfaced over the promoter’s limited online presence and inactive website, prompting questions about the event’s legitimacy.

Despite the uncertainty, anticipation is high. This will mark Ye’s first major concert in South Africa since 2013 and industry observers expect a strong turnout given the exclusivity of the event.

Legit or a lie? Kanye West's X account claimed the rapper was coming to South Africa, but fans are sharing their 'red flags'…https://t.co/5Hz4lT3PCk — TheSouthAfrican.com (@TheSAnews) September 20, 2025

Some online users expressed concern, citing Ye’s unpredictable track record, including abrupt cancellations and erratic behavior. Others welcomed the announcement, eager to see the Hip-Hop icon return to the stage after a turbulent few years.

The Johannesburg date follows Ye’s recent performances in Asia, where he delivered two very different shows.

On July 26, Ye performed to a sold-out crowd of 50,000 at Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea. The show featured a stripped-down stage design, explosive visuals, and a surprise appearance by his daughter, North West, who joined him for choreography and rapping.

The performance received praise for its energy and emotional moments, including a crowd-wide singalong of “Heartless.”

Two weeks earlier, on July 12, Ye took the stage in Shanghai for his first full concert in China in 17 years.

That show, however, was marred by rain, sound issues, and delays. West arrived more than 40 minutes late, walked off stage multiple times and left before the final songs finished.

Many attendees demanded refunds, while some defended the performance, blaming the weather and praising the setlist.

The South African concert news also comes just days after the U.S. theatrical release of In Whose Name?, a documentary chronicling six years of Ye’s life.

Directed by Nico Ballesteros, the film compiles over 3,000 hours of footage and explores Ye’s mental health, political ventures and personal struggles.

The film premiered on September 19 and is currently playing in AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters nationwide.