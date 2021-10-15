Kanye West Selling Off His Bachelor Pad

Kanye West continues to diversify his real estate portfolio, with the sale of his Hidden Hills, California bachelor pad!

Kanye West is selling his old Hollywood Hills bachelor pad just days after putting his Wyoming ranch on the market.

The rapper has called the Los Angeles pad he’s offloading, for $3.7 million, home for 15 years.

Kanye purchased the place for $1.75 million after scoring a huge hit with “Slow Jamz” in 2003.

The property features breathtaking ocean and city views from every room and comes with a media room, a primary suite, and an ensuite bedroom with a deck.

Following his split from wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye snapped up a $57 million Malibu Beach house, which is now his primary California residence.

The rapper has reportedly listed his Wyoming ranch, which he bought in 2109 for $14 million , for $11 million.