Kanye West Puts Wyoming Ranch On The Market For $11 Million

Kanye West is attempting to sell his massive ranch in Wyoming, listing it on the market with an asking price of $11 million.

Yeezy has put his ranch on the market for $11 million, which is $3 million less than the asking price when he bought it in 2019. The massive property is located just outside of Cody, Wyoming.

Kanye West owns 4,500 acres of the property. However, a Zillow listing for the ranch says it’s 3,888 acres. According to the Daily Mail, another 4,500 acres are leased from the federal government.

The property features two freshwater lakes that provide ample opportunities to fish for trout. It includes eight lodging units, a go-cart track, its own restaurant, equipment sheds, livestock corrals and much more.

Earlier this month, Kanye West put seven of his commercial properties in Cody, Wyoming up for sale. They were listed on the market for more than $3.2 million.

Kanye West has also been making purchases outside of Wyoming as of late. In September, he bought a lavish home designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando in Malibu for $57.3 million. He was rumored to have picked up an apartment in Belgium too.

The spree of real estate moves occurred after Yeezy finally released his Donda album in August. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his 10th album to reach the top of the chart.