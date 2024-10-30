Kanye West Hints At Plans To Gut $35M Beverly Hills Mansion For DROAM City 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West hopped on Instagram to reveal his plan to overhaul his Beverly Hills mansion and transform the property into DROAM city.

Kanye West recently snagged a lavish $35 million Beverly Hills mansion, and it looks like he has major plans in store for the property.

Ye reportedly purchased the 20,000-square-foot property featuring 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms in the gated Beverly Park North neighborhood. Additionally, the sprawling mansion sits on a whopping nearly seven acres of land.

However, it appears Kanye West intends a significant redesign after settling on the property as the ideal location for his DROAM city.

On Tuesday night (October 29), West shared an image of his new Beverly Hills mansion on his Instagram Story alongside an image of his vision for the property. The basic design lacks detail and features a gray oval bordered by a red outline partially surrounded by a green layer. Finally, Kanye West wrote “DROAM” on his design, hinting he could gut the property and build his dream metropolis there.

Kanye West Designed DROAM Like An Ant Colony

West previously unveiled his plans for a self-sustaining city spanning a colossal 100,000 acres. However, the rapper will have to drastically scale down his model if he intends to build a city area twice the size of New York City; the whole of Beverly Hills covers less than 4,000 acres.

West announced his impressive DROAM city vision last December, inviting collaborators to join him.

Nonetheless, the Beverly Hills mansion purchase arrives just months after Kanye West reportedly lost $36 million on the sale of his Malibu home. He purchased the architecturally designed oceanfront property in 2021 for a substantial $57.3 million, but recently sold it for $21 million. He famously gutted the property in an immediate overhaul, intending to turn it into a bomb shelter.

Earlier this year, The Sun reported Kanye West registered a new trademark for an accessories brand called Droam. The range includes everything from umbrellas and whips to shoulder and tote bags.