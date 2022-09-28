Kanye West Hires High-Profile Lawyer To Handle Kim Kardashian Divorce

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s new attorney previously represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Kanye West found a new lawyer to take over his divorce case.

According to multiple reports, Kanye West enlisted the services of Robert Stephan Cohen for an ongoing legal battle with Kim Kardashian. Cohen represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates. His other clients include Chris Rock and Rupert Murdoch.

Cohen became Kanye West’s sixth lawyer in the rapper’s divorce. ‘Ye’s previous attorney Samantha Spector stepped away from the case due to an “irreconcilable breakdown” in the relationship with her client.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce is being litigated in California, but his new lawyer is based in New York. ‘Ye also hired a Los Angeles-based attorney named Nicholas A. Salick to serve as his counsel in California.

Kim Kardashian, who is represented by attorney Laura Wasser, filed for divorce in February 2021. Earlier this year, a judge declared the reality TV star legally single.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian still haven’t settled issues such as assets and custody of their children. ‘Ye hasn’t filed declarations of disclosure in the case, but a judge ordered him to file the disclosures by the end of September.

If the former couple can’t reach a deal soon, their case will head to trial in December.