Kanye West Needs New Lawyer In Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

A judge granted an attorney’s request to withdraw from Kanye West’s divorce. The case remains unsettled and could head to trial in December.

Kanye West officially lost another lawyer in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to TMZ, a judge granted attorney Samantha Spector’s request to withdraw from the case on Friday (August 5). She asked the judge to relieve her from her duties as Kanye West’s council in May, citing an irreconcilable relationship with her client.

Samantha Spector is one of several lawyers who’ve stopped representing Kanye amid his highly-publicized divorce. Earlier this year, ‘Ye hired her after firing attorney Chris Melcher.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce remains unsettled with a potential trial looming. The judge presiding over the case reportedly called for ‘Ye to stop stalling and submit his financial declarations.

The former couple still hasn’t resolved their issues regarding custody and property. If Kanye West and Kim Kardashian cannot reach an agreement soon, the case will head to trial in December.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. A judge declared her legally single in March 2022.

Kanye West has been romantically linked to multiple women, including Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, since his ex-wife left him. Kim Kardashian famously started dating comedian Pete Davidson, which led to ‘Ye frequently dissing the former Saturday Night Live cast member.