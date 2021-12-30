Kanye West In Belize with J Prince; Links with Shyne

Kanye West is visiting the nation where former rapper Shyne is a politician along with J Prince who owns an island off the coast of Belize.

Kanye West and J Prince have been spotted out in Belize! The pair are visiting the Island and are linking with local politicians, including former Bad Boy artist, Shyne.

On Wednesday night (Dec. 29) Shyne – who is Belize’s Opposition Leader of the House of Representatives – revealed news of Kanye’s arrival in the country.

“Welcome to BELIZE my brother @kanyewest 🙏🏾🇧🇿” he wrote in the caption to the post.

According to Breaking Belize News, J Prince and Kanye West arrived at Philip Goldson International Airport on Wednesday. The “DONDA” hitmaker and the Rap-a-Lot Records boss arrived to a warm reception. Upon arrival, the pair were met by the nation’s Director of Tourism, Evan Tillett.

While the purpose of the visit is unclear, the Belize Tourism Board welcomed the pair and issued a statement. “The BTB heartily welcomes James and Kanye to Belize and wishes them a fruitful, enjoyable, and memorable vacation in the Jewel.”

Kanye West could be staying with J Prince, said to own the private island Rosewood Caye. The hideaway is located near Ambergris Caye, the largest island in Belize and the main destination for tourists.

Back in April, he shared a video of himself riding around the island on a jet ski. “They told me I was dreaming too big,” he said. “They told me I was crazy, they said it was impossible. I done made the impossible possible. Prince Island No. 1. Loyalty for life.”