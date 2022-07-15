Kanye West Inspired By GAP CEO’s Business Acumen During Phone Call

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West took to Instagram to express his amazement at the business acumen of GAP’s CEO, Bob L. Martin. Read more!

Rapper-turned-businessman Kanye West spent his mother’s birthday meeting with one of the men that changed his life, making him the wealthiest man in music.

On Tuesday, July 12th, the heavenly birthday of Ms. Donda West, the fashion designer and brand-ologist sat on a call with Robert Fisher, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Gap Inc., Bob L. Martin, the Executive Chairman and Interim CEO at Gap, and others to discuss the company’s business.

So inspired by meeting the businessmen, Ye took to social media to express his gratitude – linking the serendipity of his mom’s born day with his first-time meeting Bob Martin.

Kanye captioned an Instagram post, dropping one of the most extraordinary jewels he heard on the call – “go to the stores.”

“On my moms birthday I was able for the first time to sit in on a Gap call with Bob Martin, Bob Fisher, and other leads of the company,” Kanye wrote. “Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business. He kept saying go to the stores on the call.”

While reflecting on what they were able to do in such a short amount of time, Kanye continued, “I came to Gap to put good product directly in stores. We’ve had 2 of the biggest sales day in Gap history since I’ve been there.”

“We sold 14 million dollars worth of the perfect black hoodie at 80 dollars a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time. I came to Gap to bring good quality products to the people at all times,” he proudly shared.

Kanye also shared what’s next on his agenda, a one-on-one meeting with the big dog, “Bob I need to meet with you as soon as possible.”

Seems like Ye has some tricks up his sleeve.