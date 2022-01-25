Kanye West Issues Warning To Kardashians “Don’t Play With My Kids”

Kanye West said “You ain’t finna gaslight me,” as he warned the Kardashian family he will fight for his children in court.

Kanye West has issued a warning regarding his children amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

During his revealing interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked he let the Kardashians know he is not to be played with when it comes to his children. He shares four children — North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two — with the reality star.

“They can go on SNL and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media,” Kanye began. “They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating whatever they want to do, they can block deals, they could do all that type of stuff.’

He added: ‘But I’mma tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids.

Kanye West remained calm and insisted he would be fighting for his children in court, and will not be manipulated.

‘Don’t play with my kids. Whoever y’all work for, whoever y’all think the family is working for, I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children. And it’s going to be all legal. It’s going to be all legal, baby.’

‘You ain’t finna gaslight me, it’s going to be calm like this,’ he said. ‘But that’s not what we finna play.’

Kanye West Says “I Feel Like It’s Poking The Bear’

Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye discussed his daughter North’s access to social media and her wearing make-up. He had asked his cousins to speak to Kim on his behalf after North apparently hacked her mum’s TikTok account.

“My cousins had two directives [when meeting with Kim] — I said ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim’ because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument.

Kanye West continued, “There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok.

“And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonise me or create this crazy narrative.”

Kanye West sent his cousin to speak with Kim about North West being on TikTok without his approval:



