Kanye West Offered Ex-Girlfriend Julia Fox A “Boob Job” During Uno Game

The actress also said that he offered to get her a breast done.

Julia Fox has been talking about her brief time dating Kanye West, documenting her experience in a memoir entitled Down the Drain. As AllHipHop.com previously reported, the two started dating in 2022. But the rapper-turned-fashion designer seemed to doll up his new boo to look like his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Now, it seems as though the 33-year-old is trying to get paid by selling anecdotes about her relationship in the new book. Fox started writing her book in October 2022, eight months after she and West broke up.

Both The Guardian and the Los Angeles Times published excerpts of the book on Saturday (October 7).

“We spen[t] the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” she wrote, saying Ye then remarked, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.”

She also said that she dated him thinking it could benefit her career.

“I went into it … feeling all this could be real, and it could be amazing, and he could open so many doors,” she explained.

However, the Uncut Gems actress also believed she was “being weaponized” to hurt Kardashian. She also claimed the two never had sex. In November 2022, she insisted she wouldn’t be talking about their sex life in the book—because apparently there was nothing to talk about.