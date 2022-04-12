Fans remember what Kim looked like before she met him.

Reality star Kim Kardashian has included her ex-husband in the storyline of her new show on Hulu, “The Kardashians.”

This time, she is sharing with a friend just how much the billionaire business loves her — so much he would throw it all away to dress her up like a doll.

During a scene in an upcoming episode, the mother of four is getting ready to host “Saturday Night Live,” the longest-running sketch comedy show and longest-running variety show on television.

While prestigious, the show is also her new boyfriend, Peter Davidson’s employer. Still, the clip is centered around Yeezy and the outfits he selected for her appearance.

After trying on a few, she says to a friend in the room with her, “Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

The two women laugh.

Despite being a “stylist” before they got together, Kim Kardashian has spoken about how her image has evolved since Ye poured his Chicago drip over her life.

Check out this clip that shows hows the celebrity lawyer’s fashion sense has changed since she linked up with the “College Drop Out.”

Fans have noticed the difference since Kanye stopped dressing her.

Twitter user Kat Don V said, “I’ve lost so much respect for @KimKardashian. Kim, you used to be such a “fashion icon” to me. All credit is due to @kanyewest. It’s Ye’s vision I have been looking up to for years. He’s the fashion icon. So much respect to Ye. He was used.”

“Kanye West’s Fashion Influence On Kim Kardashian Is Undeniable Once You See These Pics,” Frank Goring said.

Rumors have it that even North West has an eye for what looks good on her mom.

“Kim Kardashian says North West ‘complains’ about her style choices: The 8-year-old is as opinionated as her dad, Kanye West when it comes to fashion.”

Kanye (and content about Kanye) has been a staple on the show, even though the two are not together.

Most of it is her perspective on dealing with several of his public breakdowns, his obsession with getting back with her, his issues with raising their children, social media spazzes, and how much he doesn’t like her new man.