Kanye and Kim’s Ex-Bodyguard Spills Juicy “Odd” Secrets In New Doc “15 Days With Kanye”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard Steve Stanulis is spilling secrets about the rapper and his ex-wife in a new tell-all documentary.

In an explosive revelation, Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, said he did not believe the two had a loving relationship.

Stanulis, who worked as their bodyguard for 15 days in 2016. Now he is premiering his tell-all documentary, “15 Days With Kanye,” and pushing how cold the two were to each other.

He was not shocked by their divorce, according to the U.S. Sun.

“It was like I discovered the Titanic,” he said. “I’ve never seen them snuggly or hold hands or anything romantic. You know, even like when they were together, they kissed each other goodbye, and I don’t mean like make out. I mean just like, ‘Hey, see you later, hun.’ I never saw any affection.”

Adding, “I just thought it was odd. I’d be with them sometimes 17, 18 hours a day, and she’d be doing her thing, and then he’d do his thing.”

As AllHipHop.com previously reported, Kanye has accused Stanulis of being a stalker and threatened to file a lawsuit for breach of an NDA.

However, the former NYPD officer says he never signed an NDA and that Ye and KKW never sued him.

He did admit he received a cease-and-desist letter from their attorneys. He also was finally paid the almost $4,000 he was owed for working those two weeks with the couple.

“15 Days with Kanye” will premiere on January 19th, 2023, at the New York City International Film Festival.