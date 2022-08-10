Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert & Steve Lacy Debut Matching Tattoos 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“We here forever technically,” reads the new ink that Kanye West, Lil Uzi, and Steve Lacy all have tatted on their arms.

What do Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Steve Lacy all have in common? Other than the fact that they are all musicians of global renown, they all now share matching ink.

The Internet guitarist Lacey took to Instagram late on Tuesday night (Aug. 9) to share a snap of the trio. While it is unclear if she is responsible for the ink, LA tattoo artist Mez Afram took the mirror selfie. Kanye West, Lil Uzi, and Steve Lacy all pose with their arms extended showing off the new body art.

As Lacey notes in the caption, the tattoos all read: “We here forever technically.” All three artists have the ink in the same spot – on the inside of the arm, just above the elbow.

Kanye West, Lil Uzi & Steve Lacy Display The New Ink

Instagram Steve Lacy

Lacy was among the artists who appeared in Ye’s Donda countdown live stream last year. The guitarist has remained tight-lipped about the experience, simply telling GQ, “It was cool, it was cool.”

Over the years, Kanye West and Lil Uzi haven’t always seen eye-to-eye. Back in 2020, Uzi claimed Ye “ain’t f*ckin’ with [him].” Shortly after, Kanye tweeted that he loves Uzi and explained he says he feels the same way about Steve Jobs all the time.

Then, in 2021, Lil Uzi called Kanye West a “fake pastor” and clowned Ye in alleged group chat messages. “Yes donda suck,” said Lil Uzi in the messages. “Sounds like the all star game,” he added, seemingly commenting on the number of featured guests on the tracklist.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was full of praise for Steve Lacy when he released his Gemini Rights album last month. The Compton native took to Instagram to thank his supporters.

Kanye hopped in the comments section calling ‘Gemini Rights’ “beautiful.” He added that he believes Lacy is “one of the most inspiring people on the planet.”