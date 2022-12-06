Kanye West Looking For Love After Antisemitic Comments, New Girl, Juliana Nalú, Publicly States Relationship Is Dead

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ye is a single man again, according to the Brazilian model he was seen covorting with. Read more!

Seems like Kanye West’s antisemitic comments not only caused him to lose deals but also messed with his love life.

According to Page Six, the woman the rapper had been sharing time with, Juliana Nalú, has parted ways because of his negative comments about the Jews and his praise of Adolf Hitler.

After posting a pic on her Instagram, someone asked the Portuguese beauty in her native language how could she be down with someone who is “fond of Nazism,” she responded “I’m single. Thanks for caring.”

West and Nalú stated dating around the time the rapper took to Twitter and tweeted out he was going to go “Death con 3 on Jewish People.”

However, many say the two were dating to help him “drown out the headlines about anti-Semitism with other content.” This “new girlfriend,” who is half his age, was a strategy “to try and make people forget” some of the awful and bigoted things he was saying.

Another ex has tried to distance herself from Yeezy.

According to AllHipHop.com, Julia Fox said dating Kanye actually backfired on her and alleges he is the reason why some of her acting opportunities dried up.

“I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly,” she said. “There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”