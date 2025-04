Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West accused Khloe Kardashian and her family of manipulating his children after she posted a photo of North calling her “so grown up.”

Kanye West reignited tensions with the Kardashian family after blasting Khloe for reposting a photo of his daughter North West, accusing her and her famous family of manipulating and exploiting his children.

The controversial rapper reposted a Snapchat from Khloe Kardashian featuring 11-year-old North West.

She captioned the post, “North looks so grown up!!”

However, West used the moment to launch a scathing attack on the Kardashian clan.

“It’s difficult when you know you’re children are being indoctrinated and used,'” West wrote. “People know why I went crazy. Now I’m in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail, And I bet not one Kamala supporting pro black celebrity say anything on me or my kids behalf. If a group of prominent black stars stood up I could save my kids from all this. Yall watch these white and white passing women run use indoctrinate and traffic these black kids and tell me ‘this is what I signed up for.'”

Kanye West Bashes Kim & Kardashian Family

This isn’t West’s first time publicly accusing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family of misconduct.

In a recent social media tirade, he alleged, “I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A SEX TRAFFICKING RING” and claimed, “THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS, AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACK CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.”

He also directly named Kim, writing, “KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER.”

West has repeatedly voiced concern over how his daughter is presented in public, especially after she appeared in an FKA Twigs music video.

“Kim Kardashian is a sex worker,” he alleged. “I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown. I would have expected more from Twigs.”

During a recent interview, West expressed regret over having children with Kim Kardashian.

“My kids are celebrities and I don’t have the say so,” he said. “So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2022. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.