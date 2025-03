Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian stood firm behind daughter North West’s appearance in FKA Twigs’ new music video “Childlike Things” amid a wave of online backlash and a barrage of inflammatory accusations from ex-husband Kanye West.

The 11-year-old made a surprise cameo in the video, released Friday (March 27), rapping in English and Japanese.

North also penned her own verse for the track, which appears on Twigs’ latest album, Eusexua. The British singer said she intentionally chose North for the project because she wanted someone with a “strong point of view” like an 11-year-old.

While the collaboration drew applause from some corners of the internet, others criticized the decision, prompting Kardashian to respond by simply posting the video on Instagram with the caption, “Proud of my baby.”

FKA Twigs also praised North’s contribution, writing on Instagram, “lil angel thank you for your brilliance.”

Kayne West Slams Kim Kardashian Over North West’s FKA Twigs Collab

The backlash follows Kanye West’s public meltdown just days before the video’s release. In a series of disturbing social media posts on March 19 and 20, the rapper made a string of unsubstantiated and inflammatory claims about Kardashian and her family.

“Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker,” West wrote. He went on to accuse the Kardashian family of being “sex workers” who “sex traffic all of the Black children they strategically produce.”

He added, “I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A SEX TRAFFICKING RING.”

West also took aim at the video itself, saying, “I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown,” and criticized the singer directly, writing, “WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS.”

The accusations surfaced amid an ongoing custody dispute between West and Kardashian, with particular tension around North’s involvement in public-facing creative projects.

Despite the controversy, Kardashian has not publicly addressed West’s comments and continued supporting her daughter’s artistic pursuits.