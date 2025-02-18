Kanye West Allegedly Made $40M In 24 Hours Despite Shopify Ban 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West claims he managed to rake in $40 million despite his Shopify banning his Yeezy site following his latest offensive Twitter rant.

The e-commerce giant shut down the site amid a slew of complaints over one design in particular, a $20 white T-shirt bearing a black s#######.

However, according to West, Shopify pulling the plug on his sales did little to affect his bottom line as he made tens of millions on the site before it was taken down.

West unapologetically boasted about his hate-filled rants, claiming he still made $40 million despite spewing antisemitic, homophobic, and misogynistic hate speech to his 32 million followers on X (Twitter).

“I SAID ALL THESE POLITICALLY INCORRECT THINGS AND NOBODY WAS ABLE TO STOP ME EXTORT ME THREATEN ME TO CHANGE ANYTHING,” he wrote on Monday night in a since-deleted post. “AND I MADE 40 MILLION THE NEXT DAY BETWEEN MY DIFFERENT BUSINESS.”

Kanye West then slammed Shopify, claiming shutting down his site was a win for him.

“THIS WAS A MAJOR VICTORY BECAUSE I HATE SHOPIFY AND I ALWAYS HAVE,” he added. “I NEW THEY WOULD DO SOME P#### S### LIKE THIS.”

Meanwhile, Shopify President Harley Finkelstein addressed terminating Kanye West’s site during a recent interview.

“This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices,” he told CNBC News. “They Violated our terms. We removed them.”

Addressing ye selling the shirt, Finkelstein admitted it was “disappointing.”

He noted, “I’m a proud Jewish entrepreneur,” adding, “So, obviously I’m devastated by that.”

Kanye promoted his site with a self-filmed 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LVIX.

The iPhone-recorded ad sparked widespread backlash, prompting Shopify to shut down the store completely, halting sales of the offensive shirt.