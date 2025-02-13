Kanye West Reboots Yeezy Site After Shopify Ban Over Hate Symbol

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West rebooted his Yeezy website days after Shopify shut down his store for selling s#######-emblazoned T-shirts, hinting at a new plan for physical locations.

Kanye West revived his Yeezy.com website Thursday (February 13) with a message that signals his next move, just days after e-commerce giant Shopify pulled the plug on his online store.

The homepage now features graffiti-style text reading “Yeezy stores coming soon,” with the letters “I” and “N” in “coming soon” appear to be shaped to resemble a s#######.

The rapper, who has been embroiled in controversy over antisemitic remarks, made headlines during Super Bowl LVIX when he aired a self-filmed 30-second commercial urging viewers to visit Yeezy.com.

At the time, the website was selling an array of unbranded clothing, but the spotlight quickly turned to a single $20 white T-shirt bearing a black s#######.

The ad, recorded on an iPhone, fueled widespread criticism, leading Shopify to disable the store entirely, preventing any further sales of the offensive shirt. Despite the backlash, Kanye West has doubled down by resurfacing online with his rebranded website.

The controversy is the latest chapter in a series of highly publicized incidents involving the Grammy winner, who has frequently used social media as a platform for inflammatory rhetoric.

Before the Super Bowl, he took to social media to express admiration for Adolf Hitler, declaring his “love” for the Nazi leader while referring to himself as a Nazi. As brands continue to distance themselves from him, West appears undeterred.

His latest website revamp seemingly hints at physical Yeezy stores, an idea he initially explored in 2016 under a partnership with Adidas.

That collaboration dissolved in October 2022 when the sportswear giant cut ties with West following his outbursts.

Kanye West has yet to comment on Shopify’s decision to remove his online store, but his actions suggest he’s pushing forward with or without the backing of major platforms.