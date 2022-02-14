Kanye West Makes A Cameo In McDonald’s Super Bowl LVI Commercial

The NFL presented Super Bowl LVI yesterday from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. While millions of television viewers tuned in to see the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, there was plenty of attention on the commercials too.

McDonald’s was one of the many companies to air an advertisement during the Big Game. The fast-food giant recruited Hip Hop mogul Kanye “Ye” West for its “Can I Get Uhhhhhhhhhhhh” spot.

Ye shows up near the end of the ad in the $500,000 Ripsaw EV2 luxury tank. McDonald’s also hired famous NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace for a cameo. Wallace was seen driving his No. 23 Toyota racecar.

Besides taking part in a televised celebrity endorsement, Kanye West had a very eventful Super Bowl Sunday for other reasons. The Donda album creator spent hours throwing shots at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Plus, Kanye West had a lot to say about his longtime musical collaborator Kid Cudi. West apparently took issue with Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson. For some reason, Ye also brought Ariana Grande and the late Mac Miller into the online mess.

Kanye West wrote on Instagram: