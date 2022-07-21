Kanye West Makes Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga Available In Stores

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out how you can buy items from the collection in NYC.

Kanye “Ye” West has been relatively quiet in recent weeks. Besides joining Lil Durk on Cardi B’s “Hot S###” single, Ye fans have not gotten much content from the Chicago-bred billionaire as of late.

While Ye seems to be taking a sabbatical from the public, he continues to build his business empire. This week saw the arrival of his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection in brick-and-mortar stores for the first time.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga became available for purchase in Gap’s Time Square flagship location in New York City today (July 21). Select nationwide Gap stores will also have the items in the near future.

High-profile Hip Hop artist/fashion designer Kanye West partnered with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia to create the Gap/Balenciaga line. A verified Instagram account for Yeezy went live this week as well.

Kanye West first announced his partnership with Gap Inc. in 2020. The multi-year deal includes the production of apparel for men, women, and children. His Yeezy footwear line remained as an Adidas product.

Last week, Ye took to Instagram to write:

On my mom’s birthday I was able for the first time to sit in on a Gap call with Bob Martin, Bob Fisher and other leads of the company. Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business. He kept saying go to the stores on the call. I came to Gap to put good product directly in stores. We’ve had 2 of the biggest sales day in Gap history since I’ve been there. We sold 14 million dollars worth of the perfect black hoodie at 80 dollars a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time. I came to Gap to bring good quality products to the people at all times. Bob I need to meet with you as soon as possible. @kanyewest Instagram

The first release of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection is presently available on YeezyGap.com and Balenciaga.com as well as Balenciaga’s online partners FarFetch.com, MyTeresa.com, and Luisaviaroma.com.