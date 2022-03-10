Kanye West Unleashes Monkey Attack On Pete Davidson

Kanye West dropped an updated version of a video for his song with Game called “Eazy,” and he goes after Pete Davidson again!

Kanye West cannot get Pete Davidson off of his mind.

On Wednesday, Kanye and The Game released a new music video for their collaboration “Eazy.”

In the new animation, the rappers appear as video game-style characters and are frequently accompanied by skinned monkeys.

As Kanye raps, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a*s,” a skinned monkey beats up a man with a pixelated face wearing a “Skete” hoodie.

Ye refers to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Davidson as “Skete.”

The new promo comes after the “Touch the Sky” hitmaker deleted the original version featuring clay animation figures.

In that controversial video, Kanye’s clay self kidnaps and buries Davidson. He recently defended the video, insisting he meant no harm or ill will.

Meanwhile, the rapper celebrated Donda 2’s being ruled ineligible for the Billboard charts.

Earlier this week, Billboard officials announced that Ye’s latest release won’t appear on any of their charts in America because it violates their policy against merchandise bundles.

Albums sold with merchandise are ineligible for inclusion and Donda 2 was only released via West’s Stem Player device, which most fans had to purchase to hear his new music.

Reacting to the news, the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, “Big win for the kid We can no longer be counted or judged We won we won we won we won We make my own systems We set our own value aaaand yesterdays price is not todays price baaaaabeeeee (sic)!!!!!”

Kanye claims that he made over $2 million in sales of the Stem Player in the 24 hours after he revealed fans could only listen to Donda 2 on the device.