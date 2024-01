The embattled rapper/entrepreneur shared a series of three Instagram photos portraying her in skimpy outfits on Tuesday (January 2) and vowed, “No pants this year.”

Kanye West is at it again—posting salacious photos of his relatively new wife, Bianca Censori. The embattled rapper/entrepreneur shared a series of three Instagram photos portraying her in skimpy outfits on Tuesday (January 2) and vowed, “No pants this year.” Almost immediately, he was accused of pandering for attention as he continues to dangle his delayed album, Vultures, in his fans’ faces (or what’s left of them).

People also pointed out how contradictory his posts were to his so-called “Christian” values. One person wrote, “Another fine example of selling your soul to Satan,” while another said, “Kanye, your bible and misogyny don’t mix.” Of course, there were also a gaggle of folks who compared Censori to West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“It’s giving Kim Kardashian dupe,” one commented. Another added, “bro got Kim from eBay” and “She looks like Kim, but also Kim looks like the surgeons vision so they both got that in common.”

There were also plenty of people who were concerned about Kanye West’s treatment of Censori, suggesting she was being viewed as a commodity rather than a human being. In April, a celebrity psychic claimed Censori is a “very different lady” after marrying West. Speaking to The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman, who’s also a body language expert, said Censori was “secure and happy” but now appears “tense and cautious.” West married Censori in December 2022, just a few weeks after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized.

Prior to their wedding, Honigman said her body language presented “a girl who is confident, happy with herself, secure and capable.” But then things changed.

“In pre-Kanye photos, we see Bianca standing tall to her full height, back straight, neck long and shoulders square,” she said. “All those little elements gave her the image of a lady in charge of her own life, a decision maker. A frequent displayer of cleavage, the Australian architect gave the impression of being proud of her body, and proud of who she is. Recent photos of Bianca with her new husband show a very different lady. Often we now see her with her head slightly lowered, appearing cautious. Her neck bent forward a bit, and her shoulders raised, which shows tension.”

Censori has said very little, if anything, publicly about her marriage to West. In fact, not that much is known about the Australian other than she’s believed to be around 28-30 years old and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne. She also, at one point, worked for Yeezy.