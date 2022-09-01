Kanye West Plans To Open Yeezy Stores Worldwide Amid Feud With GAP 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West announced his plans to open Yeezy stores worldwide and asked his fans with more than ten years of retail experience to get at him.

Kanye West announced his plan to open Yeezy stores all around the world a day after calling out GAP after the company allegedly held a meeting about Yeezy Gap without him.

The multihyphenate took to Instagram with a series of posts revealing his plans to open Yeezy stores across the globe.

“The Vision will be realized Let’s start with stores in Atlanta,” he began sharing a speech of himself explaining his vision.

“We are going to open a Yeezy stores world wide,” Kanye West penned in another post. “Starting in Atlanta.”

He continued: “Who would be the best to open it? I’ll buy the land and building then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally.”

Ye also put a call out for staff, asking his followers with more than ten years of retail experience to get in touch.

“Anyone who has over 10 years [of] retail experience and is ready to change the world, post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you,” Kanye wrote.

The “Eazy” rapper also fired a shot at Gap and Adidas after calling out Gap the day previous and Adidas earlier this year.

“I signed with both Adidas and Gap because it contractually stated that they would build permanent stores which neither company has done,” Kanye claimed. “Even though I saved both of those companies at the same time.”

“Chainz said he got the mayor(‘s) number,” Ye wrote in the caption.

The Yeezy boss then shared multiple screenshots of people reaching out to open a Yeezy store, including Pusha T.

“Well since we doing every state…And we talking over 10yrs of retail experience…😎 Put us down for Virginia and Pennsylvania @creme321 @shopcream @kanyewest” King Push wrote.