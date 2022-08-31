Kanye West Accuses Gap Of Copying His Design & Canceling Photoshoot With His Kids

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West took his retail partner to task after the company allegedly held a meeting about Yeezy Gap without him.

Gap has drawn the ire of Kanye West, much like Adidas did earlier this year.

Kanye West publicly called out Gap, voicing concerns about his partnership with the retailer on Instagram. ‘Ye initially took issue with the company excluding him from a meeting about their Yeezy Gap collaboration.

“Gap held a meeting about me without me?” he wrote on Tuesday (August 30).

Kanye West continued to scold Gap via social media on Wednesday (August 31). He shared a screenshot of a text message, which claimed the company copied his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga design. He also said Gap canceled a photoshoot involving his children.

“But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kanye West’s issues with Gap emerged a few weeks after he blasted Adidas over the brand’s Yeezy Day sale. He accused Adidas of moving forward with the idea without his approval, among other grievances.

“Even though [Adidas] did a Balenciaga collaboration they completely slowed down production on the shoes me and Demna developed for Gap by trying to bully Gap even though my contract states I can do casual shoes which I was doing when I did fashion shows,” ‘Ye wrote earlier this month. “When I originally ordered adidas to make more Yeezy slides the GM lied to my face and said they didn’t have the capacity meanwhile adidas was copying my slides and making their own version of the Yeezy slide Yeezy is 68% of adidas on line sales God step in.”

Read more about Kanye West’s problems with Adidas here.

View his posts about Gap below.