Kanye West Orders God To Step In Over Yeezy Day Feud With Adidas

Kanye West listed his various grievances with Adidas after claiming it never got his approval for the company’s Yeezy Day sale.

Adidas launched its Yeezy Day sale on Tuesday (August 2), but Kanye West wasn’t celebrating the sneaker holiday.

Kanye blasted Adidas in a direct message sent to Complex on Instagram. He claimed the company never sought his approval for the sale and other business decisions involving his Yeezy brand.

“Adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval then went and brought back older styles without my approval,” he wrote. “[Adidas] picked colors and named them without my approval went and hired people that worked for me without my approval stole my colorways without my approval stole my styles and material approaches without my approval went and hired a gm of Yeezy without my approval took talent on the production side and sprinkled them throughout adidas originals without my approval.”

Kanye’s unpunctuated tirade also accused Adidas of trying to hinder his collaboration with Gap.

“Even though they did a Balenciaga collaboration they completely slowed down production on the shoes me and Demna developed for Gap by trying to bully Gap even though my contract states I can do casual shoes which I was doing when I did fashion shows,” he wrote. “When I originally ordered adidas to make more Yeezy slides the GM lied to my face and said they didn’t have the capacity meanwhile adidas was copying my slides and making their own version of the Yeezy slide Yeezy is 68% of adidas on line sales God step in.”

Kanye’s latest rant comes less than two months after he called out Adidas in a since-deleted Instagram post. He wanted to speak with the company’s CEO Kasper Rørsted because ‘Ye believed Adidas copied a Yeezy design for another line of slides.