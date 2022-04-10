Drill rapper Fivio Foreign said the Grammy Award-winner Kanye West is chilling on an island “clearing his mind.”

Reports say Kanye West is taking some time to relax after a whirlwind of drama and controversy over the past few months.

The “Spicy” contributor tweeted out, “YE is on a Island relaxing clear’n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society.. He appreciates the support for the Album & the response.”

YE is on a Island relaxing clear’n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society.. He appreciates the support for the Album & the response 🤞🏾 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) April 8, 2022

Foreign shouted Yeezy out for his work on his debut project, B.I.B.L.E. The billionaire multi-hyphenate served as the executive producer on the album.

Featured appearances on B.I.B.L.E. include Kanye, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled, Polo G, Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, Chlöe, and Quavo, who is featured on the song “Magic City.”

Earlier this year, Fivio Foreign appeared opposite Alicia Keys and Ye on the “City of Gods” song on the DONDA 2 album.

Kanye has been busy doing tons of things outside of finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The artist has collaborated with other artists like The Game while dropping his highly anticipated YZY X Gap X Balenciaga collaboration.

He also dropped a three-part documentary about his life with Coodie and Chike titled “Jeen-Yuhs” on Netflix.

Fans jumped in the comments to commend Ye on taking time for himself.

“I been sayin for a min once Ye does whts needed 4himself &gets time 2 de-stress,work on his mental health&feeling spiritually+mentally+physically 100%…y’all better look tf outbout to have another 100/10 album like MBDTF. Maybe get another album run like TCD-LR-Grad was,” one fan wrote.

Fax💯I been sayin for a min once Ye does whts needed 4himself &gets time 2 de-stress,work on his mental health&feeling spiritually+mentally+physically 100%…y’all better look tf out👀bout to have another 100/10 album like MBDTF. Maybe get another 🔥 album run like TCD-LR-Grad was — Lesberella ♉ (@KayMFHopp) April 9, 2022

“Come out strong Ye, I love U”

Come out strong Ye, I love U❤️ pic.twitter.com/eIEm3ru0oL — Sir-cute with the Circuit👽 (@Makjesty) April 9, 2022

People also applauded him for being a good friend.

“Glad to see that he has a friend in you.He deserves to take a break from this old wicked world.I’m praying that all goes well for him. God wrap your arms around him”