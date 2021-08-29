Kanye West Says Universal Released “Donda” Without His Approval

So apparently “Donda” wasn’t supposed to be released today over a verse by DaBaby and Kanye doesn’t seem to be too happy about it!

It appears as though Kanye West wasn’t ready to put out his album Donda after all.

After a 3-year wait, and four listening sessions, Donda was released to the public earlier this morning (August 29). While fans seem to be overwhelmingly impressed with the release of Donda, Kanye himself is not happy.

According to Ye, the album was released without his consent.

“Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked jail too from being on the album,” Kanye West claimed in an all-cap post on his verified Instagram account.

The first version of the song “Jail” is included on Donda, however, the second version featuring DaBaby was originally missing, although it has been added the Chicago rapper’s new opus.

Apparently, the North Carolina rapper’s verse on a “Jail 2” wasn’t cleared to be on the final version of the highly-anticipated album when it first dropped.

In a pair of since-deleted posts, Kanye shared a back and forth he had with his manager Bu Thiam over the song “Jail 2,” and another party, who is assumed to be DaBaby.

“On another Note, DaBaby manager isn’t clearing ‘Jail’ so we won’t be able to Upload unless we take him off what’s ur thoughts?” Bu asked in a text shared by Kanye.

“Why won’t he clear jail,” the Chicago rapper asked.

“I don’t know. and neither is answering there (sic) phone,” But replied.

Kanye West was adamant that DaBaby’s First should make the final cut.

“I’m not taking my brother off. He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public,” Kanye responded.

The next text was more telling.

“So the album is not coming out did you know about this” Kanye West asked DaBaby who shot back “hell nah I ain’t know Ima hit him now.”

Kanye said, yo manager cap they tried to stop you from coming in the people next to you trying to destroy you but god got a bigger plan.”

DaBaby then said, “A plan that can’t be stopped.”

Kanye seemed to imply he would delay the album until DaBaby’s verse was ready to go legally, but Universal must have had other plans.

DaBaby’s manager Arnold Taylor denied being the culprit behind holding up the rapper’s verse for “Jail 2.”

“This is cap I woke up this morning to the social media b#######. I never @_bu @johnmonoply I just received it today and Cleared it in 2 seconds,” Arnold Taylor fumed. “Why wouldn’t I want a hit song out when #SCMG is all about the growth and culture of hip hop and my artist!!! To all of the media blogs and outlets don’t believe everything you see in a post, thank you!!!”