Kanye West Finally Drops “Donda.” How Are Fans Reacting?

Kanye West has finally done it. His new album donda hit all of the digital streaming platforms earlier this morning. Take a listen!

After almost a 3-year delay, Kanye West highly anticipated album Donda has finally been released.

Donda was released to all of the digital streaming platforms earlier this morning (August 29).

Kanye West held four different listening sessions for Donda in which he previewed multiple versions of a variety of the songs on the album and made tweaks along the way.

The final version of Donda features 26 songs and clocks at 1 hour and 48 minutes.

There are also alternate versions of a variety of songs that were previewed during the four previous listening sessions.

Donda is also jam-packed with guest appearances from artists like Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Lil Durk, Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, and others.

Kanye also had some issues with DaBaby’s management.

The rapper is featured on the second version of Ye’s song “Jail.” One version features Jay-Z and the other remix features DaBaby.

According to Ye himself, DaBaby’s manager refused to clear his verse for the song, but Kanye said he was going to put him on the album anyway.

Kanye’s manager Bu Thiam said he had no clue as to why there were issues, since DaBaby’s manager, or the rapper were picking up their phones.

Ye’s response was classic.

“I’m not taking my brother off,” Kanye shot back to Bu. “He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public.”

As for the album cover’s artwork, it appears as though Kanye scrapped the unique red and black cover with a stick-figure-like drawing, and went with a solid black background – with nothing else as the design.

Kanye is also innovating with the release of his 10th studio album.

In addition to the listening sessions where he ascended out of the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, and set himself on fire at Soldier Field in Chicago, Kanye is pushing the envelope with technology.

Over on his official website, Kanye West is also selling a STEM player, which will give his fans the ability to isolate tracks and remix Donda on their own. The STEM player will help the rapper rake in more money.

Between merchandise and ticket sales from the Donda listening events, Kanye has already made over $10 million.

Take a listen to Donda below and check out some of the reactions to Kanye West’s latest album.

3 things that are guaranteed to hit:



🔘 donda

🔘 certified lover boy

🔘 our defense — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 29, 2021

this donda album is excellent. kanye might be problematic but this man knows how to make good music. pic.twitter.com/GmrVkiSwi8 — chu (@chuuzus) August 29, 2021

grown men on my timeline going “donda!” pic.twitter.com/jgfY8lXNPV — jeff (@noxheav3n) August 29, 2021

Ye didn’t lie about DONDA 💁🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TiFIceD4YE — 𝑆𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑡 𝑝𝑎𝑝𝑖 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐶𝑟𝑜𝑠𝑠 donda ✞ 🇬🇧 (@yourexWavy) August 29, 2021

So we’re all in agreement DONDA is a 10000/10 and that Kanye exceeded expectations, right? That’s not just me? — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) August 29, 2021

Kanye leaving the studio after dropping DONDA pic.twitter.com/EK9lakxRre — Benjamin🪐 (@TalesofBenjamin) August 29, 2021

woke up and my whole timeline is talking about “donda dropped” pic.twitter.com/QbfFNRueIS — brandon 🙂 (@brndxq) August 29, 2021

This not even the color black no more, this is donda color pic.twitter.com/KPqeDGGQYz — 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘 💫☄️ (@ratiodbychris) August 29, 2021

"And if I talk to Christ, could I bring my mother back to life? And if I die tonight, will I see her in the afterlife?" #DONDA pic.twitter.com/sv9P7TKtMk — epiphanyʸⁿʷᵃ (@ALINEFEmanolo) August 29, 2021

everyone after listening to that new Kanye #DONDA album pic.twitter.com/Y8b3qnqybD — DONDA IS HERE (@PapaKoalaYT) August 29, 2021

DONDA’s features so strong, you can make a March Madness Top 16 bracket for them, no cap. — DONDA Dropped Today (@didjesusdrop) August 29, 2021

Mfs without Spotify premium when an add interrupts their Donda listening #Donda pic.twitter.com/PmUTYucgTo — Jon Snow 🐺 (@sabzyvert) August 29, 2021

Everyone that was talking s### about Donda is repenting as we speak



HAPPY BLESSED SUNDAY⛷😇 — 🍯B (@BelindaRaw) August 29, 2021

Kanye getting Lil Yachty, Fivio Foreign, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Jay Z, Griselda, Baby Keem, Vory, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Jay Z, The Lox, and The Weeknd to feature on Donda

pic.twitter.com/L0MtB6SoPv — ethan (@a7kiIr) August 29, 2021