Rep for the producer said the Kardashian source gave the media false information.

Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee is disputing the claims his friend Kanye West told Kim Kardashian he was “going away to get help.”

Lee, who is now the head of media and partnerships in Ye’s massive enterprise, told Yahoo! News that those reports are “simply not true.”

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily,” he said. “Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, sources close to the Kardashians shared the “DONDA” chart-topper said he was going to go away to someplace to get support to help center some of this outlandish behavior.

The rep “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

Now that his spokesperson has said the claims are not true, many wonder what his wellness vision for himself is.

Lee offers that instead of paying a lot of attention to drama, “He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent.”

The media executive said the best thing for fans and the media is to get it from the horse’s mouth.

“If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false.”

Over the weekend, Kimye was back in effect in their co-parenting roles, cheering for their son Saint at his game in Los Angeles.