Sources Say Kanye West May Be Going Into A Treatment Facility

Kanye West is apparently heading to a treatment facility, after spending months attacking Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson!

Sources say Kanye West is going away to get help after months of publicly blasting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her family, and her new boyfriend on social media.

The insider, who is close to the Kardashian family, shared, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

According to Page Six, the person said the producer would be going into a treatment facility in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson on the billionaire multi-hyphenate’s team said, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Ye and Kim Kardashian have four children together, North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2.

Recently, Ye released a song titled “Eazy” where he said he wanted to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” He accompanied the song with a Claymation music video where he kidnaps and buries the comedian alive.

AllHipHop.com reported that in an interview with Howard Stern, Machine Gun Kelly talked about the conflict between his fellow rapper and his best friend.

He admitted somehow that he “got thrown into that [the drama]” and that he “totally” had his friend’s back in the back and forth.

If the source’s tidbit is true, Ye may be getting treated for mental wellness, as he suffers from bipolar disorder.