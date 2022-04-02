Machine Gun Kelly ‘Totally’ Has His Best Friend Pete Davidson’s Back In Kanye Beef

Machine Gun Kelly has Pete Davidson’s back, as the comedian fused with the rapper over Kim Kardashian! Read more!

When it comes down to the Kanye West and Pete Davidson beef, rapper-turned-actor Machine Gun Kelly says he “totally” has SNL star’s back.

The Cleveland native and Davidson have been boys forever, and the artist told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show that that trumps his rap connection to Ye and has been there for him to help him navigate the attention that comes with the West-Kardashian drama.

The “Emo Girl” rapper said he has “totally” been there for Davidson, especially after Ye said in a new song he was going to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

“I got thrown into that [the drama] too, oddly enough,” he said.

He said to Stern, “At the end of the day, man, we’re young men trying to find our place in the world and figuring it out.”

MGK understands Davidson’s plight because the two are both in the public’s eye, making decisions the average person would never have to deal with.

He said, “It doesn’t really help when you’ve got a million different voices ripping you apart or telling you, ‘You’re doing this wrong,'”

But what makes it work is that Davidson is really into the billionaire reality star. When Stern asked him, “What do you make of him with Kim Kardashian?”

“I’m so happy for him,” MGK said. He even talked about the two couples double dating. One time, they rented a movie theater for them to watch a movie together as a crew, only to discover the film was awful.

At the end of the day, the rapper with the rock-star sensibilities said he and his boy just wants peace and harmony.

“We love everybody, man,” he continued. “We have so much love. It’s almost like, if we need to be the vessels for someone’s anger, then so be it. That must be why we’re here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you.”