Kanye West Rep Claims Bianca Censori Was Sexually Assaulted Before Alleged Battery 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yeezy chief of staff claims Bianca Censori was “battered and sexually assaulted” by the man Kanye West is suspected of punching in the face.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was reportedly “battered and sexually assaulted” before Ye allegedly retaliated, punching the man in the face, prompting the LAPD to investigate.

As reported by AllHipHop earlier on Thursday (Aril 17), the LAPD reportedly named Kanye West as a suspect in an alleged battery. He is accused of punching a man earlier this week (April 16), per TMZ.

Initial reports suggested the man pushed or grabbed Censori, leading to the alleged altercation and an LAPD battery investigation. However, West’s rep has spoken out to clarify the rapper’s side of the story.

According to Yeezy chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, the man did much more than “grabbing” Censori. He called out the initial reports in a statement before shedding light on the alleged incident.

“‘A stranger grabbed Bianca’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted last night,” Yiannopoulos stated, per multiple reports.

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her,” he added. “He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

According to a TMZ source, Ye allegedly punched the man in the face. The man was not severely injured and did not require treatment.

LAPD intends to speak to West and any potential witnesses as part of their investigation. Kanye West and Bianca Censori left the scene after the alleged altercation.

Meanwhile, a day after the alleged incident, the couple were seen enjoying themselves at Disneyland.

KANYE WEST SEEN WHISPERING TO BIANCA CENSORI’S EARS AT DISNEYLAND 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/v9cxxddZwQ — Ye (@ye_world_) April 17, 2024