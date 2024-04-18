Kanye West Reportedly Suspected Of Battery Of Man Who Allegedly Stuck Bianca Censori 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is reportedly suspected of battery after allegedly punching a man who struck his wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye West could find himself in trouble with the law again as cops are reportedly investigating claims he got into an altercation with an unnamed man.

LAPD named Ye as the suspect in an alleged battery, according to TMZ, whose source says cops received a report West punched a man in the face Tuesday night (April 16). Few other details are known, but the man West struck allegedly pushed or grabbed West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

The outlet reports the alleged victim was not severely injured and did not require treatment. While the couple reportedly left after the alleged altercation, law enforcement intend to speak to West as part of their investigation. LAPD is also seeking witnesses to the alleged altercation.

It’s not the first time Kanye West has faced battery accusations. An autograph-seeking fan sued West earlier this year for punching him several times, “severely injuring him.”The autograph hunter filed suit for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium.

Additionally, in 2023, a paparazzo sued Kanye West for assault, battery, negligence and violation of her civil rights. The woman claimed he reached into her car, took her phone and threw it into the street.

Meanwhile, Kanye West appears in good spirits despite his apparent legal woes. West and Censori were spotted among the visitors at Disneyland on Wednesday (April 17), the day after the alleged battery.

Rapper Yung Lean also joined the couple. A photo surfaced of the group on the Hyperspace Mountain ride, with Ye poking his tongue out.

It’s Star Wars Nite and Kanye West was spotted at Disneyland 😳 pic.twitter.com/GoYS3iN83P — Matt DH (@DisneyScoopGuy) April 17, 2024