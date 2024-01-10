Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Punching Autograph-Seeking Fan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justin Poplawski and wife Tiffany Marshall have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Court for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium.

Kanye West is being sued for allegedly punching a fan. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Justin Poplawski and wife Tiffany Marshall have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Court for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium. They say West punched Poplawski after he asked for an autograph. The alleged incident occurred in downtown L.A. in January 2022 after Poplawski, who has described himself as a “well-respected autograph dealer,” asked West for his signature.

In the suit, Poplawski claims West yelled, “Go the f### (out of) here before I beat the f### out of you. I’m going to make a f###ing example of you.” The autograph seeker added West mentioned his “f###ng divorce” from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, then punched him several times “severely injuring him.” Poplawski added that he and his wife were “lawfully standing on public property” during the whole ordeal.

Marshall, meanwhile, is suing the 46-year-old rapper for “loss of consortium.” Shortly after the incident occurred, a video of Poplawski lying on the ground while West shouted appeared on social media. Police investigated the incident, but decided not to press charges against West. As the L.A. City Attorney’s Office explained at the time, “After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”