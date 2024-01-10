Westside Gunn Roasts Troll Who Says He’s Only Grammy-Nominated Because Of Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn evidently had some extra time this week to roast a troll who tried to diminish his career. On Tuesday (January 9), a Twitter troll accused Gunn of being the weak link on Travis Scott’s UTOPIA album, writing, “@WESTSIDEGUNN ruined one of the best tracks on UTOPIA with his annoying high pitched voice.. LOST FOREVER had the potential to be the best track on there,” which caught the Griselda Records founder’s attention. He replied with a lyrics from the track and ” these type of comments is bullying it makes me sad I’m crying my fly pretty a## all the way to the Grammy.”

The troll was undeterred and fired back with, “This gonna be ur first/last grammy nomination mark my words brother. make the most of it while u can.” Gunn, also ready to spar, pointed out he already had more than one Grammy nomination: “Hold on let me wipe these tears, ummm lil buddy this my 5th nomination. u the only person hated this year and booooy u failed miserably hahahahah GOD IS THE GREATEST.”

From there, the person insisted he was only Grammy-nominated due to his work on Kanye West’s Donda album. He continued, “5 nominations? as i mentioned only 1 nomination for your music and the other for Ye. dont fool yourself, as i said enjoy ur 5 min of fame before the fall. Go back to this tweet one year from now and mark my words. Goodluck tho no hate just stating facts.”

Gunn, laughing it off, laid out what exactly the noms were for.

“Hahahahahahahaha u still ready,” he began. “1. Freenationals album. 2. Royce the 5’9 album. 3. Donda. 4. Mary j album. 5. Travis album. I never wanted to be the best rapper buddy I’m the illest curator & owner of Griselda records I make ART idc even about the accolades I’m a live forever.”

5. Travis album I never wanted to be the best rapper buddy I’m the illest curator & owner of Griselda records I make ART idc even about the accolades I’m a live forever 🤲🏽🦂😘 https://t.co/VDPRgGRDvE — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 9, 2024

The back-and-forth appeared to end after a fan tweeted to Westside Gunn, “5 min of fame lasting 15 years,” a sentiment the Buffalo native promptly tweeted with a series of laughing emojis.

Westside Gunn has been churning out projects for years, including Pray for Paris and Who Made The Sunshine. In a February 2023 interview with High Times, he joked he never really wanted to be a rapper—but can’t help it.

“I still don’t want to rap,” he said at the time. “But the thing about it is, every year I give ‘em another classic. That’s me not wanting to rap.” Find the song in question below.