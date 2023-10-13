Westside Gunn Shares Feature Stacked “And Then You Pray For Me” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn has released his eagerly anticipated new album And Then You Pray For Me.

The Griselda rapper gathered an all-star cast of guests to appear on his fifth solo studio album.

Clocking in at an hour and 15 minutes, the 21-track offering is stacked with features with guest appearances from the likes of RZA, Rick Ross, Jeezy, J.I.D., DJ Drama, Giggs, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, and many more.

The Griselda family is also well represented with features from Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Rome Streetz and production from Daringer.

Westside Gunn Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh

The late Virgil Abloh designed the And Then You Pray For Me artwork and cover. Westside Gunn says the artwork is a testament to their enduring friendship and creative synergy.

“I have Virgil Abloh doing my artwork and who left on earth can say that,” he shared. “I cannot disrespect his legacy, he’s immortal and I feel this is his way of blessing me; even though he’s not here in the physical.”

Gunn embarked on an international journey recording the album, laying down tracks in Paris, Athens, London, and Denmark, something he says allowed him to prioritize his mental well-being.

“I’ve been living a healthy, sucka-free life, and it’s given me a new energy,” Gunn explained. “I feel better than I ever have; stronger and smarter. I’m the best curator in the game right now and that’s said by the who’s who—not me. GOD is the greatest. I love ya’ll.”

Westside Gunn recorded a mini-documentary series to accompany the album. Check out episode 3 below and stream And Then You Pray For Me at the end of the page.