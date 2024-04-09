Bianca Censori’s Sheer Dress Draws Condom Comparisons On Night Out With Kanye West 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori wore contrasting looks, with Ye covered from head to toe while his wife left nothing to the imagination.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori raised eyebrows on a recent night out as Ye’s wife appeared completely nude underneath her transparent tube-style dress, sparking condom comparisons.

The couple, who are no strangers to going viral for their unorthodox attire, were snapped by photographers while on a dinner date in Hollywood. They wore contrasting outfits, with West donning an oversized black hooded bomber jacket and trousers with matching gloves and glasses. While Ye’s fit covered almost every inch of his body, his wife was somewhat more exposed.

Censori wore a sheer tube dress, which left absolutely nothing to the imagination, apparently wearing no underwear with her nude body visible underneath the transparent fabric.

While the public has become accustomed to Kanye West stepping out with a near-naked Bianca Censori, her latest look is going viral after social media users compared her fit to a condom.

“The way ye dressing her really shows how big a p### addict he really is,” wrote one social media user. “Like she is wearing a condom wrapper.”

Another questioned, “what exactly do Bianca and kanye smoke,” while a third said, “Looks like ye got a big size condom and wrapped her in it.”

Last year, West and Censori faced public scrutiny over their outfits and lewd antics while in Italy. Critics called for arrests or fines for their indecent exposure.

Meanwhile, Ye’s ex Amber Rose revealed the rapper pushed her towards adopting a more “seductive” style despite her preference to dress conservatively.

“I have always been conservative since I was young,” she said last month on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye,” Rose explained. “And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very sexy.”