Kanye West’s Butt Causes Stink In Italy – Again

Kanye West and his wife continue to wear whatever they want in Italy despite their indecent exposure controversy.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori keep showing skin in Italy. Photographers caught Ye’s butt crack on display once again while his wife exposed her nipples in a revealing outfit.

The couple’s latest show of skin happened a few weeks after their indecent exposure incident in Italy. Cameras captured Kanye exposing his entire butt while engaged in a lewd act with his wife on a water taxi.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the company that rented the boat to Kanye and Censori, banned the couple over the incident. The company said it was unaware of what happened on the boat until the photos were published.

“On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the company told the Daily Mail. “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

It added, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Kanye and his wife faced public scrutiny for their indecent exposure in Italy. Italian critics of Ye and Censori called for arrests or fines.

View Kanye and his wife’s controversial antics below.