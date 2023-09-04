Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Venice Boat “Obscenities” Result In Lifetime Ban From Hire Company 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were caught in a risqué position on a boat last week, resulting in a lifetime ban from the boat owners.

Kanye West And Bianca Censori have received criticism from locals during their trip to Italy over Censori’s near-nude outfits, and now the couple have landed a lifetime ban from a Venetian river boat company.

The couple went viral after the G.O.O.D. Music founder flashed his bare behind during a romantic boat ride in Venice last week. Images surfaced online of the pair in a seemingly compromising position in full view of onlookers.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori spotted in Italy. pic.twitter.com/keSrOqKgeN — World Relation. (@World_Relation) August 29, 2023

However, their antics have landed them in hot water with the company that rented them the boat. In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, condemned West and Censori, insisting they are “no longer welcome” to hire their boats.

“On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the company stated, confirming their staff were “completely unaware,” of what the couple were up to.

“If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.” Additionally, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi claims a third person onboard the boat with Kanye West and Bianca Censori “obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case.”

Despite reports claiming Kim Kardashian is “desperately embarrassed” by her ex-husband’s lewd displays, a source told Page Six the SKIMS founder has “very much moved on” from Ye and is concerned only about “matters of co-parenting” their four children.

“She absolutely does not want to talk to her,” the source claimed, shutting down rumors Kardashian wants to speak to Censori. “Kim is actually a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life.”