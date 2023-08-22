Kanye West’s Wife Scrutinized By Italians Who Want Her Arrested For Indecent Exposure

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Italy has a national law that forbids people from dressing too sexy in public.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was the subject of scrutiny during a recent trip to Italy. Per the Daily Mail, members of the Italian public were calling for her to be reprimanded for wearing nude catsuits that expose her nipples.

While many fashion houses such as Prada, Gucci, Versace, Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana are prominent in Italy, the country is apparently a conservative place—especially since the Pope lives at the Vatican in Rome.

Kanye West's 'wife' Bianca Censori risks €10k fine during trip to Italy https://t.co/sEZjqLsgUf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 22, 2023

The people calling for Censori’s punishment cite an Italian law that penalizes people for wearing what’s deemed inappropriate attire. The Italian Constitutional Court states individuals can receive fines ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 euros or face imprisonment of four months to four years if they expose themselves in or near a location frequented by minors.

West’s wife was braless in the skintight piece, which was so revealing she had to hold her pocketbook up to cover herself. TMZ quoted a few social media posts that were totally against how she’s been galavanting throughout the country.

“How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude?” one person reportedly wrote. “It’s called indecency … Tired of being forced to see nude women and should be illegal for children to see this.”

Another added, “I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don’t need this pair polluting it,” while someone else said, “It’s a shame that they can’t arrest her for public indecency. They look like clowns, how embarrassing.”