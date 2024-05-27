André 3000, Big Boi & Killer Mike Celebrate Memorial Day Together By Honoring Rico Wade

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Killer Mike honored the Dungeon Family, late producer Rico Wade and his fellow Atlanta rap peers André 3000 and Big Boi in one fell swoop with his recent Instagram post.

On Monday (May 26), Killer Mike shared a series of photos with his nearly two million Instagram followers, capturing his reunion with André 3000 and Big Boi amid Memorial holiday weekend. In the caption of the post, Killer Mike included a tribute to Wade, the founding member of the Dungeon Family and one-third of organized who passed away on April 13.

“See They Tried to Tell Ya’ll, Um Him!!!!” Killer Mike wrote in part. “Real Rap No cap that is why we laffed cuz I was saying that. Dungeon Family 4eva! #RipRicoWade Fearless Leader and Visionary.”

Killer Mike utilized the post as a means to reflect on his relationship with his Outkast collaborators and their shared backgrounds with the Dungeon Family.

“Happy Birthday 3stacks @andre3000,” he added. “Thank you and @bigboi for giving me the opportunity to change my life! #MICHAEL.”

In the comment section of the post, several rappers showed love including Atlanta artist Ralo, who called Three Stacks the GOAT, and Big Sean who wrote, “Need the Dungeon Family 4eva album really.”

AllHipHop confirmed the tragic news of Wade’s passing with his representative last month. He was just 52 years old. In a heartfelt post he shared on Instagram, Killer Mike expressed his grief which nearly left him speechless.

“I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss,” he wrote. “I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll. This is a part of the journey. You told me ‘It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey.’ The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma ‘Stay Down on it’….we all are.”

