Kehlani Slams Peers For “Disgusting” Silence On Palestine Following Rafah Attacks 

Kehlani called out fellow artists for not speaking up following the recent Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 45 Palestinians.

Kehlani is speaking out about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine following the tragic loss of life in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The “After Hours” hitmaker branded her peers “disgusting” for remaining silent in the wake of the recent Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 45 Palestinians in a camp for displaced people.

On Monday (May 26), Kehlani took to Instagram with several posts condemning fellow artists. The singer revealed they needed help and support from her friend and therapist after the October 7 attack, and now the “rage” has returned.

Kehlani called out “people who have already beat the f###### game,” insisting they’ve lost any remaining “ounce of f###### respect.”

“It’s f### Israel and it’s f### Zionism and it’s also f### a lot of y’all too,” Kehlani said. “This is going to be in history books. This is going to be something that is referenced for the rest of f###### forever.”

In their caption, Kehlani said they “tried to drop some music & get my mind back right.” However, they added, “the rage is just EXTREMELY prevalent.”

They continued, “It should be f###### a lot of yall up but apparently it’s not???? what’s good yall??? we don’t sell out shows without A CROWD FULL OF PEOPLE. the songs don’t chart without PEOPLE. the trends don’t trend without PEOPLE. you don’t draw a line at beheaded babies or people burnt alive after 7 months the of plenty of other atrocities ?”

Kehlani concluded by urging people to “BE A F##### HUMAN BEING.”