Kehlani Says Sexually Crazed Fan Groped Her Genitals

Kehlani revealed they were sexually assaulted by a fan after a concert earlier this week. Read more!

Kehlani has claimed a fan sexually assaulted them as they were escorted through a crowd after a show in Manchester, England.

The “Honey” singer, who prefers they/them pronouns, told fans in a since-deleted Instagram Stories on Monday that they were sexually assaulted following their concert at the O2 Victoria Warehouse.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” they wrote. “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME.”

The singer continued, “That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This s### made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Kehlani previously opened up about their experience as a sexual assault survivor in a 2019 episode of the “Sunday Gems” podcast.

The European leg of their “Blue Water Road Trip Tour” just wrapped. They are set to begin the Pacific leg of the tour on January 20th, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand, and finish in Tokyo, Japan, on February 15th, according to their website.