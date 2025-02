Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is setting the record straight, shutting down claims that he recorded a verse for Bhad Bhabie’s Alabama Barker diss after a snippet of an alleged remix featuring Ye surfaced online.

BHAD BHABIE GOT YE ON THE REMIX. IT’S OVER. pic.twitter.com/upYx2athyj — tyris ✰ (@TYRISPRINT) February 25, 2025

Earlier this week, the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker dropped the visuals for her “Ms. Whitman” diss, which samples West and Ty Dolla $ign’s single “Carnival.”

The music video features a lookalike of her rival’s rockstar father, Travis Barker, who is married to West’s ex-wife’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The track also references the famous family, even alluding to Kim, implying that the rocker wanted her but ended up with Kourtney instead.

Kanye West has finally addressed the situation, explaining why he cleared the sample for Bhad Bhabie’s track. However, he distanced himself from the drama, making it clear he wants no part in the beef.

“I’m not in the middle of none of this AI beef; people throwing my voice on things—the whole ‘Carnival’ sample,” West said in a video. “I just talked to Travis Barker; I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on.”

West further explained that he “always” approves samples due to his own past struggles with clearance.

“I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all this at all,” he concluded. “So any verse that be going viral using my voice and all that, it’s like, I didn’t do it.”

Bhad Bhabie Thanks Kanye West & Bianca Censori For Clearing Sample

Bhad Bhabie previously thanked Kanye West and Bianca Censori on Instagram. She also shared a text message purportedly stating that the rapper preferred her version over the original.

She later denied going live and leaking the alleged Kanye West verse but Barker accused her of lying.

Nonetheless, Bhabie continued taunting Barker, urging her to drop another diss. Judging by her most recent Instagram Story, it appears Barker is doing exactly that.