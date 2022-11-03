Kanye West Returns To Twitter With Show Of Support For Kyrie Irving 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time since Elon Musk took over, although the billionaire denied he restored Ye’s account.

Ye picked up a ban last month over his antisemitic posts but returned on Wednesday night (Nov. 2) with a show of support for NBA basketball player Kyrie Irving. He shared a picture of the athlete at the center of his own antisemitism storm. Although he’s not known to be a man of few words, Kanye West left the caption blank.

The DONDA rapper also shared an image of Kyrie Irving on his Instagram page earlier this week. However, this time he added, “There’s some real ones still here,” in the caption. Kyrie also shared his support for Ye’s Donda Academy students after they were dropped from several tournaments.

Elon Musk Denies Restoring Kanye West’s Twitter Account

When a Twitter user questioned Musk for reinstating Kanye West’s account, the billionaire confirmed the account was restored, although not by him.

“Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition,” Musk tweeted. “They did not consult with or inform me.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s post comes after Kyrie Irving pledged $500,000 to anti-hate organizations after he shared a 2018 documentary containing antisemitic tropes. He received immediate backlash after a link to the film last week. However, he stood by his actions and refused to back down.

Nonetheless on Wednesday, Kyrie issued a joint statement with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-defamation League, acknowledging the hurt he caused the Jewish community.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in the statement. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.”

The Nets will match Kyrie’s $500,000 donation “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” Read the statement in full below.