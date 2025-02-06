Kanye West Reveals Startling Moment That Inspired “Bully”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West unveiled the inspiration behind his upcoming album Bully, revealing its origins stem from a candid conversation with his 9-year-old son, Saint.

Speaking on The Download podcast with Justin Laboy, the rap mogul shared a moment that left an impression on him as both an artist and a father.

“My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” Kanye West, 47, recalled. “I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that?’ And he said, ‘Cause he weak.'”

Shocked by Saint’s blunt response, West admitted the interaction made him reflect on the idea of dominance and confrontation.

“And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here.’ Don’t Saint do that? Just kick everybody and like push him over.”

Kanye West shares four children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian—North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. Though he’s known for his avant-garde approach to music and fashion, his role as a father has seemingly influenced his artistic direction more than ever.

Beyond family influences, West also discussed his fascination with Japan, a place he says he feels deeply connected to.

“I love the temples. I love how people are with you, it’s just really respectful,” he explained on the podcast. “And my wife said that in a past life I was a king, I was an emperor out here.”

Slated for release on June 15, the album Bully is intentionally dropping on North’s 12th birthday.

West has previously credited his eldest daughter for reigniting his passion for music, writing on Instagram, “This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for album and chopped every beat with my bare hand for Bully.”



