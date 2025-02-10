Kanye West Vows To Help Kodak Black After Viral Video Sparks Concern 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is stepping in to help Kodak Black after a viral video of the Florida rapper sparked widespread concern over his well-being.

On Sunday (February 19), a video of Black went viral, with social media users expressing concern over his well-being and mental state due to his disheveled appearance and erratic rambling.

In the video, the “Super Gremlin” hitmaker sits eating takeout while passersby surround him, recording the moment on their cameras.

The video quickly went viral, catching the attention of Kanye West, who’s embroiled in his own controversy following a days-long incendiary Twitter rant.

Ye shared a video expressing his concern for his Vultures 2 collaborator. According to West, while he “wouldn’t want nobody to like do an intervention on me,” he felt compelled to intervene after seeing Kodak Black wearing a Donda chain.

“I’ve seen this video my brother Kodak and I feel a calling,” West stated. “He’s actually wearing this Donda chain. How he’s sitting here wearing this chain unless something saying to go and get my brother. And I thought about it before, I was like, ‘Man I should go down to Miami. Maybe I could be the person that could make a difference.’ That’s what I’m about to do right now.”

Kanye West Rallies Atlanta Rappers To Support Kodak Black Despite Recent Remarks

Once West realized Black was in Atlanta, he called on his peers in the city to disregard his recent comments and join him.

“I know I said f### rappers and all that,” he added. “But right now, I need y’all man to like, really go and do something. I know I said a lot of s### man, just let me go down there and go help this man out. I’m about to get my flight right now.”

This isn’t the first time Kodak Black has raised concerns over his bizarre antics. The rapper has been open about his long history of substance abuse and has multiple voluntary spells in rehab.

In 2024, Kodak revealed he had previously consumed up to 100 Percocets daily, describing it as a low point in his life.

Kanye West extending a helping hand to Kodak Black amid controversy over his recent offensive rants prompted a flurry of responses. Check out some of the reactions below.