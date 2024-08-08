Kanye West Says Beyoncé Should Let Jay-Z Cheat: “Go To The DR Or Something”      

Kanye West made a drastic suggestion about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s marriage in a resurfaced interview with Candace Owens.
On Wednesday (August 7) the controversial conservative commentator dropped a previously shelved interview with Ye from 2022.
During the conversation, which Owens said went down amid the backlash over the “White Lives Matter” scandal, Kanye West discussed a range of topics. At one point, West surprisingly showed love to Drake and Jay-Z despite longstanding issues with both.
“This makes me think, Drake is the best rapper ever by the numbers,” he said of his rival. “Jay-Z is the greatest rapper ever by the inspiration.”
While Owens attempted to flesh out his remarks, West swiftly switched gears. “I just think Beyonce needs to let him go get some p####, seriously,” he interjected.
Owens erupted in confused laughter at the bizarre comment, with West soon joining in. “Go to the [Dominican Republic] or something, you know what I mean?”
Elsewhere during the interview, West told Owens he was drunk when he made the antisemitic comments that saw him banned from Twitter.
“I definitely was drinking when I put up the Death Con tweet,” Ye insisted. “You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy.”
In other Kanye West news, a former Yeezy employee claimed West was addicted to nitrous gas. Milo filed a complaint against the dentists who installed Ye’s titanium grill, accusing him of exploiting the rapper’s “psychological vulnerabilities.”
Amid a day of headlines, West also dropped some visuals for his collab album with Ty Dolla $ign. The duo shared a visualizer for Vultures 2 song “FRIED.”